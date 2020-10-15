FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Appleton COVID-19 site open, delays may occur

THURSDAY 10/15/2020 8:21 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 testing site at Appleton North High School is now open, but the city says there may be delays later in the day.

City officials report that the tent rental company will arrive to repair damages done to the tent after a van collided with it earlier this morning.

THURSDAY 10/15/2020 7:52 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The opening of Appleton’s COVID-19 testing site at Appleton North High has been delayed after a collision.

Officials say a van collided with the testing tent Thursday morning.

The testing site’s emergency management planning team is actively trying to get a hold of the tent rental company to repair the damage.

Officials say they are working to reopen the site.

