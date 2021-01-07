FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton COVID-19 testing site extended, being relocated Monday

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton is extending the Wisconsin National Guard’s COVID-9 testing site at Appleton North High School.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, officials say the Appleton site will be relocated to the Fox Cities Exhibition Center (FCEC) at 355 W. Lawrence Street.

The relocated site is scheduled to be open until March 10, with testing taking place in the plaza-level meeting rooms.

Because testing happens indoors, organizers say an appointment is required.

Appointments can be made online at www.appleton.org/covid-19-testing, or by calling (920)-832-6345.

Officials say testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Jan. 11-13
  • Jan. 19-20
  • Jan. 25-27
  • Feb. 1-3
  • Feb. 8-10
  • Feb. 16-17
  • Feb. 22-24
  • March 1-3
  • March 8-10

The National Guard will not be testing on the following days due to federal holidays:

  • Jan. 18
  • Feb. 15

Organizers say people need to enter the FCEC from the southernmost doors on the west side of the building. After that, they will enter a check-in area, and then proceed to the testing room. From there, participants must exit the building via the northernmost doors on the west side of the building.

Temporary parking will be available in the courtyard of the FCEC by entering from Elm Street.

Street parking will also be available on both north and southsides of Lawrence Street directly outside of the Police department, and the westside of Elm Street adjacent to the Police department parking ramp.

