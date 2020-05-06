Appleton family host show to support local businesses, keep spirits high

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – To help keep spirits high during the coronavirus pandemic, one Appleton family is creating fun mock newscasts.

The Blahnik family is hosting a show called “Live From our Basement” – an entertaining, interactive Facebook Live show.

Brian, Riker, and Tracy say they thought it would be a fun, creative thing to do with each other during the Safer at Home order. The show ultimately evolved from there.

“What we’re really trying to do is look at the businesses and communities and organizations that need support and they can reach out to us,” Brian tells WFRV Local 5. “Then we’ll do live segments or we’ll promote their products or sales. We do that all for free, we don’t ask for anything at all. We just want to have fun with it, we want to support local businesses.”

The family started “Live From our Basement” as a daily show in mid-March. Now, the show is hosted every Tuesday night.

To catch the show, visit “Live From our Basement” on Facebook.

