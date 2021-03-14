Appleton Flag Day Parade returns June 12th

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- The City of Appleton has updated its special event guidelines for this year and given the increased number of people getting vaccinated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the 70th annual Appleton Flag Day Parade is officially back on.

The latest Coronavirus News

Officials say that the current data and projected forecasts on vaccinations within the state provides optimism on when the virus will be under control. “By summer, most of Wisconsin could be vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease that in one year has killed more than 6,000 residents and hospitalized more than 26,000,” said Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht in a release.

The 70th Appleton Flag Day Parade is scheduled to be held on Saturday June 12th, and it will look a bit different this year. Following COVID-19 guidelines, spectators and participants will be encouraged to wear face masks, and physically distance from people who are not in their immediate household. Hand washing and sanitization is also encouraged continuously.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Home of the Brave,” which will honor hometown heroes of the pandemic. It will start at 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Wisconsin Ave and Oneida Street. It will proceed west on Wisconsin, south on State Street, and east on College Ave to Drew Street. WFRV-TV Local 5 will be the home of the Appleton Flag Day parade once again. For additional information on the parade routes and other activities visit their Facebook page

If there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Appleton Flag day parade could be postponed. Additionally, the Annual Memorial Day Parade has been officially canceled this year due to the projected disease activity. The Moment of Remembrance Ceremony will live streamed on the WFRV Facebook Page .