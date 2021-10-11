Appleton group to speak out against COVID-19 protocols, handling of meetings at Monday school board meeting

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A group in Appleton is preparing statements and raising concerns regarding COVID-19 protocols and other items at Monday’s Appleton Area School District Board Meeting.

According to a release from Sheri Hartzheim, Alderman of District 13, a group of concerned parents and residents in Appleton belonging to the Freedom Project Academy will gather via Zoom to discuss recent decisions regarding the COVID-19 protocol in schools, Critical Race Theory in district curriculums and the district’s alleged handling of public board meetings.

“We’re using this strategy because many of these elected officials have forgotten who they represent. AASD parents have tried addressing our individual dissatisfaction with certain board decisions to no avail. They’ve chosen to not only ignore our parental rights, but to also shut us out of an open meeting forum. Community members have offered alternatives to their regular meeting venue, but the board declined each offer, so hopefully this gets their attention,” said Alderman Hartzheim.

The School District voted in August that masks would be required for students and staff following a 4-1 vote. That meeting drew hundreds of community members in support of the masking policy, along with those against a policy.

For those who wish to share their concerns and support those speaking at the Freedom Project Academy are welcome to join at 750 Hickory Farm Lane in Appleton starting at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

You can watch the meeting through the District’s Youtube page.