Closings
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton has first confirmed case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Health Department received notice Wednesday from the State Department of Health Services, that a person in Appleton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The affected person contracted the virus through domestic travel; to an area already experiencing community spread.

The resident remains home in isolation. The resident has been compliant with all requests from our health department and is following all recommendations to prevent contact with others.

The health department is currently conducting contact investigations to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with the ill individual. Close contacts will be educated about self-monitoring their health status by our health department nurses. They will be required to do daily symptoms and temperature checks; as well as quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precaution.

To minimize the spread of the virus, the health department is recommending people postpone or cancel travel to areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19. This includes both international and domestic travel to states and communities with high rates of transmission.

During this time, the city is strongly recommending that high-risk individuals 60 or older, or those with heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, stay at home, except for physician visits, to get food or to go outdoors for exercise.

For all other community members, the city is recommending minimizing contact with individuals in the high-risk group as much as possible and maintaining a six-foot distance from others.

The city is also recommending that residents follow the guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC; to protect themselves and help slow the spread of the virus.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

