Appleton International Airport resuming 80% of its pre-COVID-19 flight schedule

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton International Airport will resume the Delta Air Lines daily flight to Atlanta on August 1, due to strong customer demand.

The Appleton Airport director Abe Weber said, “The nonstop Atlanta flight is especially important for our business travelers, since our region has so many business relationships in the Southeast.”

By August, Delta will have resumed nearly 80% of its pre-COVID-19 flight schedule at the Appleton Airport.

Officials added that Delta Air Lines has made changes to its environment by blocking middle seats and capping seating in the main cabin at 60%, to ensure safer travel.

The travel company explained flights will be added to its other hubs, bringing Minneapolis and Detroit to three daily flights each.

Travelers using Appleton Airport can expect enhanced sanitation methods, physical airport improvements, as well as environmental upgrades to the facility.

“I believe that many customers choose our airport because we provide a safe and healthy travel experience,” said Weber.

For the complete list of Appleton Airport improvements, click here.

