Appleton mayor to issue proclamation urging use of masks in public spaces

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford will issue a proclamation urging residents to wear face coverings in public spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained.

According to the City of Appleton, Mayor Woodford will sign the proclamation on Tuesday, July 28.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to endanger the health of residents in the City of Appleton, and the nation. The increase in activity level in the City of Appleton highlights a need for our residents to do their part in stopping the spread of mCOVID-19 by a simple and impactful act of wearing a face-covering in public spaces,” the city says in a release.

Exceptions to the proclamation may be necessary in certain circumstances for issues of health and safety.

“Face covering” means a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head or is wrapped around the lower face. A “face covering” can be made of a variety of synthetic or natural fabrics. “Face coverings” may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items, including but not limited to, scarves, bandanas, t-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

“The debate over mask mandates, enforcement, and penalties at the local level has distracted from the most important points on this issue,” stated Mayor Woodford. “Face coverings do make a difference and we have a responsibility to one another to wear them when we can and should, and that a coordinated statewide approach will serve all Wisconsinites better in the long run.”

Door County previously issued a county-wide advisory encouraging anyone over the age of 5 to wear face coverings in public. On Monday, July 27, mask mandates went into effect in the City of Green Bay and Oneida Nation. On Tuesday, July 28, the De Pere Common Council will vote on a proposed face-covering ordinance.

Full Appleton mask proclamation

Latest Stories