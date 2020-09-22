Appleton offers tips for safe trick-or-treating as CDC warns against going door-to-door this year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton is encouraging its residents and visitors to take extra safety precautions when trick-or treating this year.

Appleton officials recommend trick-or-treaters practice guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, including trick-or-treating with only your household and to practice social distancing when out.

Other guidelines include:

Stay home if you are sick, and do not hand out treats if you are sick.

Wear a face covering under or over your Halloween costume that covers both your mouth and nose.

Do not directly hand out candy; instead, place candy in a large bowl or spread out on a table on your front porch.

Have hand sanitizer ready to use often, before eating, and after coughing/sneezing.

Avoid public interaction with high-risk groups both in their home and at nursing home facilities.

If you are a high-risk individual, follow trick-or-treating tradition by leaving your porch light off to avoid public interaction.

“Trick-or-treating is a fun and important family tradition,” says Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht. “With these recommendations, we can all do our part to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for those most vulnerable in our community.”

The Centers for Disease Control recently rolled out new guidance warning against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.

In Appleton, trick-or-treating will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Along with following safe trick-or-treating guidelines, the City of Appleton encourages its residents to replace Halloween social gatherings with digital events instead, such as scary movie watch parties and Facebook costume contests.

Latest Stories