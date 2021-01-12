Appleton opens new testing site

APPLETON, Wis. – (WFRV) The Appleton Regional COVID-19 testing site has a new home

“We opened the testing site that’s being operated by the Wisconsin National Guard and it’s being hosted at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center here in Downtown Appleton,” said Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

Cassidy Walsh, the City’s Emergency Management Coordinator says, “We are doing about ten tests every 15 minutes… So right now ten does seem like a lot but we would like to amp that up a little. We thought ten every 15 minutes was a good starting point but eventually we would like to get back to doing about 400 tests a day.”

The testing site had to be moved from the appleton north high school parking lot to the fox cities exhibition center because of plans to return kids to school. Moving the site to an indoor location has additional benefits during the colder months.

Walsh said, “Wisconsin has a lot of really cold weather days and instead of closing we really wanted to remain open even if it goes below 20 degrees.”

Experts say that adequate testing is a key in reducing community spread.

“So testing is one of the most important tools we have in managing the spread of covid-19. Without testing we’re sorta blind to what’s going on in our communities,” said Woodford.

Accessibility is also important so these tests are offered free of charge so no one has to go without one because they cant afford it.

Woodford said, “One of the great things about the fox cities exhibition center site is that it’s on a bus line so it’s also accessible from that perspective.”

“We really have to hang in there the next few months as vaccinations get up and running as we really wait for that to really come online in full, testing and continuing those practices of face coverings, physical distance washing hands, avoiding gatherings is gonna continue to be really important,” finished Woodford.