Appleton Pentecostal Assembly hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Pentecostal Assembly will be holding a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in efforts to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations to the Menasha community.

The free pop-up clinic will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Appleton Pentecostal Assembly located at 1100 London Street. Organizers share that residents will have the option to choose either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer is available for those 12 and older and requires a second dose. The second dose clinic will also be held at Appleton Pentecostal Assembly on July 17. Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccination for those 18 and older.

The Appleton Pentecostal Assembly notes the following:

No preregistration or appointment is needed

All are welcome to walk-in

Identification and health insurance are not required to register or to receive the vaccine

The first 50 who are vaccinated will receive a $10 gift certificate to Kwik Trip

For those interested in finding out more information, please call Lynnsey Erickson at (920) 252-5928, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For those who need assistance in Spanish, please call Molly Smiltneek at (920) 420-6831, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to provide a safe, barrier-free, and accessible vaccination clinic for our brothers and sisters who want to be vaccinated. We welcome all who wish to be vaccinated to do so at our church,” shares Pastor Walter Ragland of Appleton Pentecostal Assembly.