Appleton prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FILE – This undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Britain has authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.” The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca. (John Cairns/University of Oxford via AP, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton announced on Tuesday that it is preparing for vaccine distribution.

City officials say Mayor Woodford has authorized the Appleton Health Department to hire a vaccine coordinator who will aid in community planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The coordinator will collaborate with the Fox Valley Public Health Preparedness Consortium, health care systems and other community partners to assess, develop and coordinate community readiness to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As we have seen in the early goings of vaccination nationally, we have a daunting task in front of us,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “A critical component of emergency management is ensuring you have the right resources and expertise in place ahead of time, which is why we are adding this position to our team.”

Up to this point, the City of Appleton has not received any vaccines for distribution.

The city reports that the Appleton Health Department has also been registered as a COVID-19 vaccine provider and will vaccinate Appleton Fire Department’s emergency medical service providers and Health Department nurses as part of the CDC and State Department of Health Services (DHS) phase 1A plan.

Health officials say Phase 1B will include certain frontline workers, such as police officers and others as identified by the state.

“We are pleased to welcome back to our department Julie Lederhaus, who served as our public health preparedness coordinator from 2003 to 2007,” Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht said. “In this role she was instrumental in our mass vaccination clinic plan development and assisted with functional exercises engaging key community partners. This experience will be invaluable as we plan for COVID-19 vaccination of our community beyond the first priority groups.”