Appleton Public Library suspends in-house services after employee tests positive for COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library (APL) will suspend in-house services beginning September 12, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

APL officials say they are working with the Appleton Health Department in this case investigation, and all close contacts have been notified.

APL reports public access to the building will be restricted due to staffing capacity and the following services will be suspended until further notice: access to public computers, printing sessions, copying and faxing services, and notary public services.

APL notes contact-free curbside material pick-up will still be available for the community and will also continue to accept material returns.

To request a contact-free curbside pick-up visit the Appleton Public Library website or call (920) 832-6177.

