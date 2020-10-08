Appleton records 11th COVID-19 related death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton health officials have confirmed the city’s 11th COVID-19 related death.

According to the Appleton Health Department, the deceased Appleton resident was in their 70s and lived in the Outagamie County portion of the city.

“We can assume that while the number of positive cases continues to rise, there are still more cases in Appleton that have not been confirmed,” officials say. “Following guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC will help slow the spread of the virus.”

The City of Appleton confirmed its first case of coronavirus in mid-March. In early April, the Appleton Health Department reported the city’s first COVID-19 related death.