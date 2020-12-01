Appleton school board vice president resigns after parents call for recall

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The vice president of the Appleton Area School District Board of Education has resigned after recently being included in a recall effort by parents.

The Appleton Area School District tells WFRV Local 5 that Vice President Leah Olson resigned on Nov. 30.

Olson released the following statement:

“The continuing pandemic has forced me to evaluate my priorities and commitments. At this moment, I need to spend more time with my family. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve over the last three and half years. I appreciate the hard work of my colleagues on the board, the district leadership team, and all our staff in their continued efforts to support every student, every day.”

In late October, parents in the Appleton school district called for Olson and two other school board members – President Kay Eggert and Treasurer Jim Bowman – to be recalled.

“We’re looking for an option outside of virtual for our children. There is no other option besides virtual at this point in time and it’s not working for all the children,” Amber McGinley, an organizer with the recall effort, told WFRV Local 5.

Olson was up for re-election in 2021.

Currently, all Appleton schools are learning virtually. The school district hopes to have students begin some hybrid learning in January.