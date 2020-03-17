Appleton school district to offer students free meals for pick-up during closure

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is doing what they can to help students in need while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus.

School officials say free meals can be picked up at multiple locations every weekday starting on Tuesday, March 17. Free meals will not be available during the Appleton Area School District spring break from April 6-10.

Pick-up locations will be set up so families do not need to enter the schools to receive meals. All meals will be served in a grab-and-go fashion and will include milk. Meals will include a pre-packaged lunch for the current day and pre-packed breakfast for the next day.

For a list of menu items, click here.

Here are the meal pick-up locations, times, and details. The Appleton Area School District says this information may be adjusted as needs are evaluated.

Kaleidoscope Academy (318 E. Brewster St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door D at the front of the building

(318 E. Brewster St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door D at the front of the building Madison Middle School (2020 S. Carpenter St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door G on the backside of the building.

(2020 S. Carpenter St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door G on the backside of the building. Wilson Middle School (225 N. Badger Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door Q, the access from the north parking lot

For more information from the Appleton Area School District amid the coronavirus closure, visit their website.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: