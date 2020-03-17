1  of  35
Closings
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton school district to offer students free meals for pick-up during closure

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is doing what they can to help students in need while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

School officials say free meals can be picked up at multiple locations every weekday starting on Tuesday, March 17. Free meals will not be available during the Appleton Area School District spring break from April 6-10.

Pick-up locations will be set up so families do not need to enter the schools to receive meals. All meals will be served in a grab-and-go fashion and will include milk. Meals will include a pre-packaged lunch for the current day and pre-packed breakfast for the next day.

For a list of menu items, click here.

RELATED: Outagamie County confirms first case of coronavirus

Here are the meal pick-up locations, times, and details. The Appleton Area School District says this information may be adjusted as needs are evaluated.

  • Kaleidoscope Academy (318 E. Brewster St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door D at the front of the building
  • Madison Middle School (2020 S. Carpenter St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door G on the backside of the building.
  • Wilson Middle School (225 N. Badger Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door Q, the access from the north parking lot
RELATED: Neenah school district offering free lunches to anyone 18 and under, preparing for drop-offs

For more information from the Appleton Area School District amid the coronavirus closure, visit their website.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

