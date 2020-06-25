APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in a long time, seniors were able to get together at the Thompson Center in Appleton.
On Wednesday, the played Park ‘n Play Bingo. The Center’s been closed since March because of the pandemic. Over 80 people parked in the parking lot and played a couple rounds of bingo.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
The Center’s executive director says it’s less about the game, and more about being together.
“It’s something to do, to get them out of their house, isolation, to see people that they know and that they’ve been friends with,” Liz Neuman told WFRV Local 5.
Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps
The Thompson Center on Lourdes will be opening at a limited capacity on July 6.
Latest Stories
- Applications for jobless aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
- Appleton seniors come together for Park ‘n Play Bingo
- Two cited after graffiti found in Marinette, Menominee
- HAPPENING TODAY: Live updates of President Trump’s visit to Wisconsin
- Green Bay mayor writes open letter to President Trump