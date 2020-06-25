FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton seniors come together for Park ‘n Play Bingo

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in a long time, seniors were able to get together at the Thompson Center in Appleton.

On Wednesday, the played Park ‘n Play Bingo. The Center’s been closed since March because of the pandemic. Over 80 people parked in the parking lot and played a couple rounds of bingo.

The Center’s executive director says it’s less about the game, and more about being together.

“It’s something to do, to get them out of their house, isolation, to see people that they know and that they’ve been friends with,” Liz Neuman told WFRV Local 5.

The Thompson Center on Lourdes will be opening at a limited capacity on July 6.

