Appleton to continue enforcing ‘Safer at Home’ order after state Supreme Court strikes it down

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will continue to enforce the Safer at Home order in the face of the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking it down.

According to city officials, the concerns regarding the safety and well-being of its citizens and those working in the city remain. To that end, the City of Appleton says it is coordinating with City of Menasha Health Department and health departments of Brown, Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties to continue all parts of the Safer at Home order.

The city says it is basing its order on a template provided the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to state health officers to improve coordination.

The order, signed at 10:15 p.m. on May 13, 2020, by City of Appleton Health Director Kurt Eggebrecht, will be effective at 8 a.m. on May 14, 2020, and will expire at 8 a.m. on May 20, 2020.

This timeline is consistent with the six days requested by the state legislature to allow time to establish statewide rules to safely reopen Wisconsin.

Read the full order here:

Appleton is not alone in its efforts. Late Wednesday evening, Brown County Health Officer Anna Destree had also reinstated the previous Safer at Home order issued in Wisconsin.

After the ruling was made, Governor Evers, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, and many Wisconsin lawmakers from both sides of the aisle responded to the state Supreme Court ruling striking down ‘Safer at Home’ order.

