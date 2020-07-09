Appleton to require use of face coverings in all city owned, operated buildings

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton will require the use of face coverings in all city-owned or operated buildings beginning Tuesday, July 14.

According to a release, anyone moving through or conducting business in an indoor public common area of a city owned or operated facility must wear a face covering. Common areas include enclosed buildings in parks and other indoor areas. Any individuals who do not have a face covering will be provided with one.

Anyone refusing to wear a face covering will be asked to leave.

Officials say that city employees, with the exception of public safety employees when impractical or inappropriate will be required to wear a face-covering when interacting with residents at their homes, worksites, and/or businesses. City employees will not be required to wear face coverings when interacting with customers when separated by a plexiglass/glass barrier. Exceptions to this requirement may be necessary in certain, specific circumstances for issues of health and safety.

“Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings. The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when cloth face coverings are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces” said Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht.

“Masks are one of the few tools we have to manage the spread of COVID-19,” stated Mayor Jake Woodford. “Requiring masks in City facilities is about maintaining our continuity of operations – bottom line, we are trying to avoid interruptions of work and disruption of our local services and economy that will be inevitable if this outbreak goes on unchecked.”

Outagamie County previously announced a policy requiring the use of face coverings at county facilities and grounds will go into effect on July 13. Dane County is the first and only Wisconsin county requiring the use of face masks for all residents over the age of 5. A Green Bay alderperson plans to propose a city-wide mask ordinance during the next council meeting.

