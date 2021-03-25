Appleton’s COVID-19 testing site has a new home

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton COVID-19 testing site will move into a new location starting next week.

According to officials, the old Family Video building at 2700 East Calumet Street will be the new home of the testing site.

The testing site will reportedly conduct testing from Wednesday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The old testing site was at the Reid Municipal Golf Course and operated Monday to Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Appleton COVID-19 testing site will be open on the following dates:

March 31

April 1-2

April 7-9

April 14-16

April 21-23

April 28-30

May 5-7

May 12-14

May 19-21

May 26-28

For more information visit their website.