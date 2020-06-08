Appleton’s History Museum at the Castle begins phased-in reopening

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The History Museum at the Castle in Appleton will be reopening to the public on Friday with new protocols in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The History Museum said the new protocols will include removing high-touch interactives in its exhibits, adding enhanced cleaning procedures, and installing signs to promote social distancing and good hygiene.

Museum officials are also requiring guests to register at the front desk, wear cloth masks, maintain social distance, and wash or sanitize their hands frequently.

Executive Director Matt Carpenter said, “Public health is our number one priority…We take our

commitment to the community seriously, and that includes the safety and wellbeing of our

staff, volunteers, and visitors.”

To help limit the number of visitors in the facility at one time, the Museum shared that it will be opened to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be scheduling group visits from Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit the History Museum’s website.

