Closings
Appleton’s July fireworks canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Appleton Festival Foods Fireworks, originally scheduled for Friday, July 3, have been canceled.

According to the Appleton Area Jaycees, the decision comes after the team behind the event spent weeks exploring alternatives that might allow for the annual fireworks to proceed as intended.

“Unfortunately, the uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19, and the restrictions put in place by Governor Evers, has resulted in some tough decisions.”

The event co-chairs say they are working to personally reach out to vendors and performers that they have yet to contact.

Despite this cancelation, Appleton Jaycees say they are on track to run the annual kickball tournament, first annual carnival, and Christmas shopping event for the kids in the community.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise, the Green & Gold Charity Softball game, EAA AirVenture, Manitowoc’s Metro Jam 2020, and the Kewaunee County Fair.

