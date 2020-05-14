Appleton’s Mile of Music’s 2020 festival canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – This year’s multi-day, all-original music festival Mile of Music in Downtown Appleton has been canceled.

The annual, free festival, scheduled for July 30 through August 2, becomes the latest postponement caused by the coronavirus pandemic impact.

“The simple fact is that the health and safety of all involved is paramount. After consultation with public health officials about the expected reopening timetable for large gatherings and the timeline concerns for the continued spread and potential resurgence of COVID-19 in our area – not to mention the sheer uncertainty of the overall situation – the prudent and safe decision is to cancel. Though it is clearly the right decision, it is very much a painful one,” organizers said in a release.

Dave Willems, whose Willems Marketing & Events firm created the popular celebration of original

songwriters in 2013 as a catalyst for Appleton’s creative economy and has produced it each summer,

said the decision was made by The Mile Team, including he and Fest co-founder Cory Chisel, after considering a dozen alternatives including delaying the event, holding a scaled-back version if and when allowed, or moving to a virtual fest.

“Knowing that none of those options could come remotely close to replacing what a full-on Mile brings to the Downtown in terms of good vibes, dollars and fan experience, we couldn’t justify the cost or commitment that would be needed,” Willems said. “It’s best to turn our attention toward the additional sponsorship commitments and fundraising we’ll need for what we hope will be an amazing return in 2021.”

Barring any further complications from coronavirus, Willems says the intent is to stage 2021’s event from August 5-8.

The Mile Team adds, “The Mile is known for bustling venues at peak capacity, enthusiastic

attendance by large numbers of ‘seasoned’ music fans, and as a walking festival that packs sidewalks with music fans for the better part of four days – all of which doesn’t mix well with the social/gathering restrictions and health concerns that all indications point to continuing through the summer.”

The Mile Team also expressed concerns for, among others, the artists who were set to play and the host venues who rely on the revenues generated during the event’s four days.

“For our local artists and the many touring artists who had planned to make their way here, for the venue owners and staffs who rely upon this weekend for much-needed revenue – especially in the times we find ourselves – and for the fans who have made Mile of Music Weekend a milestone of their year, we are heartsick. The same holds true for the sound engineers and production partners who have been the backbone of more than 5,000 live music sets over seven years, as well as our sponsors, collaborating partners, music educators and volunteers who have contributed so much to, as we like to say, help make the music happen.”

Chisel, the national touring artist from Appleton who has helped shape the Festival, noted that music

will likely be a big part of the community’s bounce-back.

“There will be songs filling our city again soon,” he said. “Music is able to keep us stitched together as a community while we experience this time of struggle.”

Willems and Chisel both echoed what the official announcement noted: “Though it is clearly the right decision, it is very much a painful one.”

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

