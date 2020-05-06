Appleton’s Octoberfest adapting to coronavirus pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise will not be held in the traditional manner due to the coronavirus, joining a long list of events making adjustments amid the virus.

“While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe it is the ethical and financially prudent thing to do based on the information we currently have,” said Eric Stadler, Chair of the Octoberfest event committee. “We have to be fiscally responsible to continue to support local nonprofits through our grant program and can’t afford to begin to plan (and pay for) an event that all signs indicate we won’t be able to host.”

Since 1981, Appleton’s Octoberfest has given non-profit organizations the opportunity to showcase the work they do in the community and make money as food vendors, wristband sellers, and more. Nearly $3 million has been reinvested into the community by Octoberfest.

In a Wednesday release, the Fox Cities Chamber says that, following discussions with public health officials and reviewing public health guidance, the Octoberfest planning committee, along with the Chamber, decided the events will not happen as planned.

“Out of concern for the safety of our attendees, volunteers, vendors and musicians we have determined that the safest course of action is to plan alternate events that eliminate large crowds, but still help local nonprofits.”

Alternative events are being planned that will allow the Fox Cities Chamber to support the community.

“Now, more than ever, our local nonprofits need the support of our community and we are excited to begin planning Octoberfest 2020 Reimagined,” said Stadler. “I can assure you that our passion for these events will not falter.”

More information about Octoberfest 2020: Reimagined will be released as details are confirmed. For more information on Appleton’s Octoberfest, click here.

