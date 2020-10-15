FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton’s Stoneyard Darboy Bar & Grill closing its doors due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Stoneyard Darboy Bar and Grill will be permanently closing its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stoneyard Darboy shared the news of its upcoming closure on Thursday afternoon through its Facebook page. The post read:

“To all our valued customers, unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stoneyard Darboy has made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors Sunday, October 18 at the end of the business day.”

The bar and grill notes that its Appleton and Greenville locations will remain open at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Packers travel to Tampa Bay

Two Rivers clinches EWC volleyball title, sweeps Chilton