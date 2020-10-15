Appleton’s Stoneyard Darboy Bar & Grill closing its doors due to COVID-19 pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s Stoneyard Darboy Bar and Grill will be permanently closing its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stoneyard Darboy shared the news of its upcoming closure on Thursday afternoon through its Facebook page. The post read:

“To all our valued customers, unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stoneyard Darboy has made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors Sunday, October 18 at the end of the business day.”

The bar and grill notes that its Appleton and Greenville locations will remain open at this time.

Latest Stories