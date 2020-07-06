FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton’s ThedaCare celebrates discharge of 89th COVID-19 patient

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare celebrated the discharge of their 89th confirmed coronavirus patient on Monday.

New London native Ozzie Bruss, 89, spent nearly a week at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton after testing positive for COVID-19.

In late April, ThedaCare celebrated the discharge of its 11th confirmed coronavirus patient.

Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy, Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare, and Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s have also celebrated COVID-19 patient discharges.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More