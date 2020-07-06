GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Green Bay is one of Wisconsin's five largest cities to have secured a combined $6.3 million in nonprofit grants to fund the "Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan," which is intended to ensure safe elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Monday release, the grants were awarded by the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which will assist each municipality in administering elections this year.