APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare celebrated the discharge of their 89th confirmed coronavirus patient on Monday.
New London native Ozzie Bruss, 89, spent nearly a week at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton after testing positive for COVID-19.
In late April, ThedaCare celebrated the discharge of its 11th confirmed coronavirus patient.
Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy, Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare, and Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s have also celebrated COVID-19 patient discharges.
