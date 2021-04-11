Appointments available for April 14 – 15 vaccinations at Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) announced that it has appointments available for April 14 and April 15 for anyone aged 16 and older.

The Fox Cities Exhibition Center located on 355 W. Lawrence Street, in Appleton, will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each operating day.

Health officials note that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for use in people age 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for people 18 and older. FCCVC says the vaccines offered will be as follows:

Tuesday, April 13 – Pfizer and Moderna (booster only). No new appointments are available.

Wednesday, April 14 – Pfizer will be available.

Thursday, April 15 – Pfizer will be available in the morning. Moderna will be available in the afternoon.

Health officials note that walk-ins are not available and all residents need to make an appointment, at www.foxcitiescovidvaccine.com. Residents with no internet access should call 920-399-2550 and leave their name and phone number and staff will return their call and help them book an appointment.