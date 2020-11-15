GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite warnings about facemasks and social distancing, our state’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, which begs the questions are people taking the coronavirus seriously?

For just about eight months Wisconsinites have been urged to stay home during our state’s coronavirus outbreak but cases continue to surge.

Dr. Deborah Birx, Whitehouse Coronavirus Task Force member says, “Wisconsin and the entire northern part of the country is really kind of under the accelerated case spread.”

This escalation in COVID-19 positive cases and patients is putting a strain our hospitals.

Mark Thompson, CFO & CEO for ThedaCare says, “Capacity is at that extremely high rate at about 95 percent capacity and when I’m referencing that 95% capacity I’m going across all seven of our facilities that are across the region.”

Friday, Kaukauna’s Fire Chief Jake Carrel posted a warning on their Facebook page that calls related to COVID-19 are putting a strain on the city’s ambulance services

Wisconsin continues to see an increase in the spread of COVID-19, so have people stopped taking the coronavirus seriously? Some say it’s a toss-up.

Joe Alberts, a resident of Appleton says, “I still say that half are playing it safe and about half are just throwing caution into the wind.”

Joanne Kolodzik, a resident of Appleton says, “I think some maybe have. I don’t know I think it’s foolish. I put my mask on. I went on valley transit today with my mask. I saw one person she was about eight feet away from me and she took her mask off.”

Some say they’re exhausted trying to find the safe side because there are too many unknowns associated with this virus.

Alberts adds, “I think people are getting tired of the coronavirus so there are less people playing it safe.”

Dr. Birx says, “It’s difficult to comprehend that there is a virus out there that could cause no symptoms in some and hospitalizations and deaths in others.”

As the holidays near, officials warns we should grab more PPE’s rather than plan for the big dinner.

Dr. Birx says, “We need all of America and every single citizen of this great country, as the entire country cools, to be doing exactly the same thing, wearing masks, not taking our masks off at

Any public space and not having gatherings.”

Kolodzik says, “I have a feeling that I might actually be alone on thanksgiving but at least I’ll be safe.”.

Dr. Birx says Wisconsin has submitted their vaccine plan –including distribution — now it’s a matter of getting the vaccine approved by the FDA.