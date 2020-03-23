Are you an essential employee during the coronavirus pandemic?

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of Governor Tony Evers’ ‘Stay at Home’ order expected Tuesday, here is a look at the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines for what industries are considered essential.
While there is no official word yet on who is considered essential under Gov. Evers’ order, the list below, provided by the Department of Homeland Security, is the same guideline used by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in his Sunday stay-at-home order.
According to Homeland Security, the following industries are considered essential to the infrastructure of the country:
- Healthcare and public health
- Communications
- Emergency services
- Chemical
- Government facilities
- Critical manufacturing
- Commercial facilities
- Dams
- Defense industrial base
- Energy
- Financial
- Food and agriculture
- Nuclear reactors, materials, and waste
- Information technology
- Transportation systems
- Water
Gov. Evers has not released his list of essential and non-essential employees, but tweeted on Monday, “Workers providing essential care or services in our communities will be allowed to continue to travel to and from work. That includes folks like healthcare professionals, grocers, family caregivers, among other people whose work is critical for folks across our state.”
WFRV Local 5 will update this story with Gov. Evers’ list of essential employees when it becomes available.
On Friday, Gov. Evers directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people. This resulted in the closure of hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
