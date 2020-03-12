THE LATEST: Northeast Wisconsin schools postpone events, change teaching methods due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Area schools are postponing events and changing the way students are taught due to concerns surrounding coronavirus. WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates on these changes as that information becomes available.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
Appleton Area School District enacts travel restrictions due to coronavirus
This restriction includes meetings conferences, field trips or any other events both in and out of Wisconsin
Green Bay Area Public School District canceling, postponing events due to coronavirus
Effective immediately, school athletics, concerts, and other large group activities will be canceled and/or postponed until further notice
Major postponements, changes due to coronavirus
Neenah Area School District asking students and staff to bring devices home daily due to coronavirus uncertainty
All students and staff members should bring home their devices each night
Notre Dame Academy to be taught online after Spring Break due to the coronavirus
Immediately after spring break classes will be taught using an online learning platform.
Oshkosh Area School District cancels events, after-school care due to coronavirus
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all OASD after-school and evening events have been canceled
Shawano schools to close until April 12 due to coronavirus concerns
The Shawano School District will be closing through April 12 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.
