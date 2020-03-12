Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools First United Methodist Church-Neenah Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Union Congregational United Church -GB Unity Resale Shoppe

THE LATEST: Northeast Wisconsin schools postpone events, change teaching methods due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(WFRV) – Area schools are postponing events and changing the way students are taught due to concerns surrounding coronavirus. WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates on these changes as that information becomes available.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Appleton Area School District enacts travel restrictions due to coronavirus

This restriction includes meetings conferences, field trips or any other events both in and out of Wisconsin

Green Bay Area Public School District canceling, postponing events due to coronavirus

Effective immediately, school athletics, concerts, and other large group activities will be canceled and/or postponed until further notice

Major postponements, changes due to coronavirus

Neenah Area School District asking students and staff to bring devices home daily due to coronavirus uncertainty

All students and staff members should bring home their devices each night

Notre Dame Academy to be taught online after Spring Break due to the coronavirus

Immediately after spring break classes will be taught using an online learning platform.

Oshkosh Area School District cancels events, after-school care due to coronavirus

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all OASD after-school and evening events have been canceled

Shawano schools to close until April 12 due to coronavirus concerns

The Shawano School District will be closing through April 12 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

