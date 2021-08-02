As new COVID-19 cases grow, Frontline Workers are managing “COVID Fatigue”

MENASHA, Wis.(WFRV)- As new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the Country and here at home, Frontline Workers have had a back seat throughout the pandemic. “In the beginning there was a lot of added stress, as well as trying to work through it,” said Rebecca Schmidt, Paramedic at Gold Cross Ambulance Service. Rebecca has been within the industry for many years. “With everybody working together and doing their part, and doing what they think is best for themselves, yes I think we can get through it just fine,” said Rebecca.

The added stress is also known as “COVID Fatigue or Frontline Fatigue,” and has affected healthcare workers especially hard. “People are a bit tired right now. Healthcare workers are extraordinary resilient people,” said Dr. Brad Burmeister of Bellin Health. Dr. Brad says there have been worker shortages which has added to the problem. “We are here to help and make your lives better, but it can be challenging right now,” said Dr. Brad.

The employees at Gold Cross tell WFRV’s Eric Richards they have not seen a specific increase in calls related to COVID-19, but if there is an increase, there is a plan in place to deal with demand. There is added pressure . “When it comes to supporting our employees and making sure they feel safe and comfortable to come to work….then go home and take care of their families, that’s been the most pressure,” said Heather Stenbroten, Quality Assurance Coordinator at Gold Cross Ambulance Service. Heather says regardless of the level of Coronavirus, Gold Cross is committed to the twelve hundred miles they serve. “We are here to transport and take care of our Patients, so our jobs don’t stop,” said Heather. They had mapped out a plan to address any scenario for the future, learning from the last year.

To learn more about the services Gold Cross Ambulance provides, click here.