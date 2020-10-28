As virus surges in Wisconsin, GOP leader open to more aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Deaths from the coronavirus are nearing 1,900 in Wisconsin, as an outbreak on the University of Wisconsin football team caused it to cancel an upcoming game and a new poll showed continued concerns about the virus heading into next week’s election.

Meanwhile, as the approval rating for the Republican-controlled Legislature plummets and Election Day nears, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would be open to passing a second coronavirus aid package.

Vos said “What we’re doing now as a state isn’t working. Not only do we need people to follow CDC guidelines, we need to increase testing.”

Wisconsin hit record highs for new cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The numbers were high again Wednesday but short of new records.

