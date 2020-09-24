Ascension Wisconsin announces visitor limitations to slow spread of COVID-19

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three hospitals in the Fox Valley region are putting visitor limitations back in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Thursday release, Ascension Wisconsin will temporarily stop in-person visitation at its St. Elizabeth Campus in Appleton, Mercy Campus in Oshkosh, and Calumet Hospital in Chilton, effective Monday, Sept. 28.

Ascension Wisconsin imposed visitor restrictions in late March as the coronavirus pandemic began to heighten in the state. In early May, the hospital system began relaxing those restrictions.

In June, Ascension Wisconsin announced updated visitor procedures that include COVID-19 screenings and the use of masks.

Now, Ascension Wisconsin is encouraging family members and friends of patients to contect with their loves ones through virtual visitation.

“The goal is to protect associates and those we are privileged to serve by limiting possible exposure to COVID-19,” the release says.

According to Ascension Wisconsin, there will be some exceptions on a case-by case basis. Predefined exceptions include:

Neonatal intensive care (NICU) and pediatric patients: visitation is limited to both parents/legal guardians (max 2)

Women giving birth: limited to one (1) birthing partner

Patients undergoing surgery: limited to one (1) visitor in the pre-operative period until time of surgery

End-of-life care: as determined by the hospital care team

The updated visitation policy includes:

All visitors, associates, clinicians and vendors entering Ascension Wisconsin facilities will be screened for flu-like and COVID-19 symptoms including, but not limited to, fever, cough, runny nose/nasal congestion, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell.

No visitors who screen positive for the above symptoms will be permitted into the facility.

Visitors entering for the above exceptions will be required to wear a mask upon entry and for the duration of the visit.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted.

“We appreciate the community’s support in adhering to these guidelines, as we continue to care for our neighbors who are most in need during these unprecedented times,” says Dr. Tom Nichols, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Ascension St. Elizabeth.

