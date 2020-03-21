Ascension Wisconsin facilities stop all in-person visitations

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Beginning on March 21 all in-person visitation will be temporarily stopped at Ascension Wisconsin facilities.

According to the Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson, “To help minimize the impact of COVID-19, we’re limiting visitors in our hospitals. Beginning March 21, 2020, in-person visitation has been temporarily stopped.”

Ascension Wisconsin says there will be some exceptions on a case-by-case basis, including labor and delivery, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care (NICU) and end-of-life care.

Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals are encouraging family members and friends to stay connected with their loved ones by virtual visitation including, calling, video chatting, or texting.

“Our goal is to protect our associates and those we are privileged to serve by limiting possible exposure to COVID-19 and directing people to the right level of care, “Says Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson.

For the updated restricted visitation policy at Ascension Wisconsin visit the Ascension Wisconsin page.

