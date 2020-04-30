1  of  2
Closings
GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Resch Center coronavirus testing center opens, promises quick results

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The new coronavirus testing facility has officially opened at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon to a steady stream of people that needed to be tested.

This site had been opened in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard and Brown County Public Health, with the goal of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak through testing as many people as possible. It is a drive-up, “limited contact” location, so patients don’t even have to get out of their vehicles.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

There are, however, restrictions on who can be tested.

Employees of employees working in critical infrastructures like long-term care facilities, group housing facilities, healthcare workers, and other non-healthcare related workplaces as outlined by DHS. are accepted at the Resch Center at this time, but there is a plan for a testing site for anyone in the community to be tested.

“At this testing facility, we are able to get results between 24, and 48 hours,” said Paprocki.

The hours of operation will vary but will be held on a continuous basis. For more information on testing sites, visit Brown County Public Health’s website.

