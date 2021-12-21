Ashwaubenon High School to hold classes virtually, following uptick in COVID-19 cases

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Ashwaubenon School District has decided to hold classes virtually on Wednesday, December 22, for all 9th through 12th graders.

This decision comes after the School District was informed of numerous high school students testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the District’s release, there are 46 students who currently tested positive for COVID-19, which is about 5% of the High School’s population.

Officials do want to bring some peace of mind to students and their families; this decision was solely made off of the number of COVID-19 cases, it is not related to any recent threats made to local schools in the area.

The District is not seeing similar case numbers at other schools so 4k through 8th graders will still go to class in person on December 22nd.

All co-curricular activities for AHS scheduled for Tuesday, December 21, and December 22 have been canceled. Coaches are planning on reaching out to parents soon with more information.

AHS students wishing to still pick up meals from the school will be able to between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the school’s parking lot.

No other information has been released at this time.