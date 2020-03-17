Ashwaubenon postpones, cancels events due to coronavirus

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon has postponed its Easter Egg Hunt and the Village Rummage Sale as well as canceled a number of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department events due to the coronavirus.

According to a release from Ashwaubenon, a new date for the Easter Egg Hunt will be released at a later date. The Rummage Sale has been rescheduled for June 19 and 20.

All Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation, and Forestry activities scheduled through April 13 have been canceled. Additional activities beyond April 13 may also be canceled, according to Ashwaubenon officials. Canceled activities include pool programming, senior programming, all exercise classes, and classes in the schools and/community center.

Private community center rentals of more than 50 people in the Activity Room and the Grand Park Room are canceled through April 13. While permit group rentals of under 50 are not canceled, Ashwaubenon officials say those groups should evaluate the necessity of the permit. Those who elect not to meet will receive a full refund for their permit. Full refunds will also be given to those with canceled events.

Swim lessons are canceled, effective immediately. The Park Board and Finance and Personnel meetings for Tuesday, March 17, are canceled.

According to Ashwaubenon officials, all other government operations and business will continue, but are subject to change. General changes or restrictions regarding contact with the public may be implemented to minimize contact.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

LATEST STORIES