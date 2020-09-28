GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubenon restaurant closes for indoor dining due to COVID-19, remodeling

Coronavirus

Road Trip: Heartland Pizza Company

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ashwaubenon restaurant is moving to take out and delivery only for “at least the next 14 days” due to COVID-19 and some remodeling.

Heartland Pizza took to Facebook on Sunday to discuss the decision, saying “It’s important to us to limit exposure to our team as cases grow in our community. By going back to take out and delivery it reduces the risk for everyone.”

A remodeling project is also under way after a car collided with the building over the summer.

Heartland Pizza transitioned to delivery and pick up earlier this year as the virus began to spike in Northeast Wisconsin.

