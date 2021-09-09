Ashwaubenon School District imposes masking requirement for select grade levels

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon School District announced they will be requiring students in select grade levels to wear face coverings.

During an Ashwaubenon School District Board meeting on Wednesday night, officials voted to require masks for students in grades K4 through sixth grade.

Students who are in grades seven through twelfth grade are recommended to wear masks but are not required to.

The Ashwaubenon School District is one of many Northeast Wisconsin school districts placing masking requirements on students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On August 23, the Appleton Area School District updated its masking policy requiring all staff and students to wear face coverings.

