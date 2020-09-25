Ashwaubenon School District transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon School District will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1 in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families on Friday, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

“I could not be more proud of our students and staff for all of the outstanding work they have

done these first few weeks of school,’ says Kurt Weyers, Superintendent of Ashwaubenon Schools. “The dedication of our entire school community to work together to keep everyone safe in our buildings did not go unnoticed. Our students followed through with wearing their masks daily and following safety protocols in order to continue attending school in person. It saddens me that even with all of these efforts, we need to move to a remote learning environment.”

Weyers goes on to say that he hopes “the community will work together to mitigate the spread of this disease.”

Students in Ashwaubenon will have off of school on Monday, Sept. 28, as originally planned. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, elementary students will report to school, as will middle and high school students in the green cohort.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, there will be no school with remote learning for all beginning on Thursday, Oct. 1.

According to the letter, remote learning will continue through at least Friday, Oct. 16. Weyers says they will re-evaluate based on information from the Brown County Health Department and local healthcare leaders.

Free breakfast and lunch for all students, ages 18 and under, will continue to be available for pick up Monday through Friday (following our school calendar) in the Ashwaubenon High School parking lot from 11 a.m. until noon.

Intramurals and co-curricular activities at Parkview and Ashwaubenon High Scool will be canceled during this time.

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

On Thursday, the Unified School District of De Pere announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.De Pere mayor diagnosed with COVID-19

De Pere and Howard-Suamico school districts aren’t alone in transitioning to virtual learning.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Hilbert School District notified parents that Hilbert High School will transition to virtual learning for just over a week in response to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19.

A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

