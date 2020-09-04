Ashwaubenon school reports case of COVID-19

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An individual at Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents, the Ashwaubenon School District says they are actively working with the Brown County Health Department to identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have been in close contact with the individual.

“While exposure to COVID-19 can occur in any community setting, it is important for families to

know when there has been a low-risk exposure brought into the school setting,” the district said in the letter.

Any students who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive will receive a letter with special instructions about monitoring symptoms, quarantining, testing and how to prevent others from getting sick, according to the Ashwaubenon School District.

Officials say someone with the Brown County Health Department may contact those who are believed to have been in contact with the individual who tested positive.

Parkview Middle School isn’t the only school in Northeast Wisconsin to report a case of COVID-19 – Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District have also reported positive cases. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive cOVID-19 cases.

