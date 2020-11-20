Ashwaubenon schools push back in-person learning until January

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon School Board has decided to continue remote learning until the beginning of January.

In a release, the School Board says they will not transition to a hybrid model come November 30 but will instead stay remote until January 8, 2021.

The Board has certain factors as to why they made the decision:

The burden rate continues to be at a very high level

No consistent downward trend is being seen in COVID-19 guidance data

The impact that possible holiday travel and gatherings could have on the spread of COVID-19

The safety risk for our students and staff

Feedback from students, parents, and staff

Ashwaubenon schools have gone through four out of five phases set up to deal with the pandemic, says the School Board.

Phase one – Provide the school board with science-based guidance data that utilizes both local and Brown County Data

that utilizes both local and Brown County Data Phase two – Small groups of students requiring specialized accommodations for their learning, specifically those who have an IEP or receive EL services, attend school in small groups or in a one-to-one setting

Phase three – Bring in small groups of students who need help with reading, are at risk, or specialized classes in areas that cannot be mirrored in a remote setting

Phase four – Provide AHS students the opportunity to begin co-curricular activities

Phase five – The district will transition to in-person learning (goal changed to Jan. 8)

Food pick-up will continue as planned, says the Board members. They say the week of Nov. 23 – 27 they will have pick-ups on Monday but pick-up meals will not be available for Nov. 26.