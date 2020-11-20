Ashwaubenon schools push back in-person learning until January

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon School Board has decided to continue remote learning until the beginning of January.
In a release, the School Board says they will not transition to a hybrid model come November 30 but will instead stay remote until January 8, 2021.
The Board has certain factors as to why they made the decision:
- The burden rate continues to be at a very high level
- No consistent downward trend is being seen in COVID-19 guidance data
- The impact that possible holiday travel and gatherings could have on the spread of COVID-19
- The safety risk for our students and staff
- Feedback from students, parents, and staff
Ashwaubenon schools have gone through four out of five phases set up to deal with the pandemic, says the School Board.
- Phase one – Provide the school board with science-based guidance data that utilizes both local and Brown County Data
- Phase two – Small groups of students requiring specialized accommodations for their learning, specifically those who have an IEP or receive EL services, attend school in small groups or in a one-to-one setting
- Phase three – Bring in small groups of students who need help with reading, are at risk, or specialized classes in areas that cannot be mirrored in a remote setting
- Phase four – Provide AHS students the opportunity to begin co-curricular activities
- Phase five – The district will transition to in-person learning (goal changed to Jan. 8)
Food pick-up will continue as planned, says the Board members. They say the week of Nov. 23 – 27 they will have pick-ups on Monday but pick-up meals will not be available for Nov. 26.