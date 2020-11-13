Ashwaubenon schools to have in-person learning, winter athletics

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon School Board has approved moving forward with the winter athletic season and in-person learning in late November.

Previously remote learning had already been extended through Sunday, Nov. 29. and in a letter sent to families, obtained by WFRV Local 5, they say the in-person model is set to start Nov. 30.

The board says they have decided on two models of learning for classes. They plan to implement model 1 for two weeks of Nov. 30 through Dec. 11. The second model is set for Dec. 14 until Dec. 18.

They plan to have Dec. 21 and 22 as remote learning days.

According to the board, Ashwaubenon High School will slowly move forward with the winter athletic season.

Practices for basketball wresting, and swim are set to start at the end of the month.

School board officials say all practices are optional for students for the first two weeks until they begin in-person learning the week of Nov. 30.

The school nurses ask everyone to be mindful and list helpful tips: