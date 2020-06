ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – About 30 people are being laid off at PMI Entertainment Group, according to a company spokesman.

The staff reduction affects about half of PMI’s full-time workforce. PMI works with the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Terry Charles of PMI says the coronavirus pandemic has been tough on their industry as concerts and sporting events have been canceled.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5