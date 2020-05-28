Ashwaubomay Lake to remain closed through 2020

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubomay Lake will not open in 2020, according to staff.
In a Wednesday announcement, staff say the lack of information regarding how coronavirus reacts in an non-chlorinated body of water played a part in the decision.
“With the newness of this virus, there is not enough information out there at this time to allow us the comfort level in keeping everyone safe,” staff stated. “Thus…the best decision to make is to not open. We are heartbroken that we won’t be able to provide an awesome summer experience for you….but hope that things turn around for 2021, when we expect to be back in action and better than ever.”
Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will also remain closed this summer, including:
- City of Appleton pools
- Outagamie County’s Plamann Lake
- Oshkosh’s Pollock Water Park
Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry is also remaining closed until further notice.
