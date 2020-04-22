Closings
ASPIRO clients participate in “drive by and wave hi” event to connect without compromising health

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – ASPIRO, a facility that helps disabled individuals in the Green Bay community, is making sure their clients are not left out during the pandemic.

“For them to not be coming to ASPIRO anymore is a big change for them.” VP of Development Nicole Hoffmann said. “So we want to be able to provide an opportunity for them to hear and see us and interact with us but in a way that is still safe for them.”

That opportunity came in the form of a parade Wednesday afternoon, in which clients’ families and group homes drove from ASPIRO’s Stiles Road location to its Dousman Street location, honking, waving, and showing off signs to staff members.

The event was designed to help clients connect with their friends at ASPIRO without compromising their health during the Safer at Home order.

“Isolation can lead to depression, poor sleep, cognitive decline, so these are really something that we’re concerned about for our clients,” Hoffmann said.

They’re also engaging with clients through social media and sending post cards.

“One of the key things they get at ASPIRO is the social interaction,” Hoffmann said, “so that’s something they’re greatly missing right now so that makes something like this so important to them.”

ASPIRO serves over 300 individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Green Bay.

