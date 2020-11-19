Aspirus saving hospital beds for the ‘sickest of the sick’

Coronavirus

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — One of central Wisconsin’s largest health systems is planning to send some coronavirus patients home in order to make sure there are enough hospital beds for the “sickest of the sick.”

Aspirus CEO Matt Heywood said at a news conference Wednesday that facilities at its Wausau hospital are nearly full and staff resources are strained.

As a result, Heywood said, the hospital is going to move some patients who would otherwise be hospitalized into home care.

Heywood said they will rely on nursing calls and telecommunication and will ask patients’ family members to help provide care.

