1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Assembly GOP urge for regional reopening of Wisconsin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Local Assembly Republicans gathered at Lamers Dairy Country Store in Appleton to announce their support for a safe, regional re-opening of the state.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says businesses like Lamers Country Store stand to benefit from a regional re-opening of the state.

“Small businesses are suffering,” says Steineke, “agriculture is suffering. We all know farmers across the state were suffering long before the virus came along and now it’s just magnified that much more.”

Family owned Lamer’s Dairy has had to try and staff around extreme high’s and lows in the marketplace, while also dealing with the fast evaporation of most of their food service and restaurant supply business.

The group is urging Governor Tony Evers to abandon, what they say is, a “one size fits all” approach to reopening the state’s economy.

Steineke also says the announcement is less about presenting a step by step Republican approach to reopening and more about bringing a bi-partisan discussion to the table and getting Wisconsinites back to work as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"