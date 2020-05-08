Assembly GOP urge for regional reopening of Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Local Assembly Republicans gathered at Lamers Dairy Country Store in Appleton to announce their support for a safe, regional re-opening of the state.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says businesses like Lamers Country Store stand to benefit from a regional re-opening of the state.

“Small businesses are suffering,” says Steineke, “agriculture is suffering. We all know farmers across the state were suffering long before the virus came along and now it’s just magnified that much more.”

Family owned Lamer’s Dairy has had to try and staff around extreme high’s and lows in the marketplace, while also dealing with the fast evaporation of most of their food service and restaurant supply business.

The group is urging Governor Tony Evers to abandon, what they say is, a “one size fits all” approach to reopening the state’s economy.

Steineke also says the announcement is less about presenting a step by step Republican approach to reopening and more about bringing a bi-partisan discussion to the table and getting Wisconsinites back to work as quickly as possible.