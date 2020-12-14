Audit cites problems leading to unemployment payment delays

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new audit shows that the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development was responsible for 11 of the 13 weeks it took, on average, to process unemployment claims filed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau report released Monday looked at a sample of nearly 270 people who had filed claims between March 15 and April 11 but who had not received payment as of June 20, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The delay in processing claims has led to intense criticism from Republicans who control the Legislature and place the blame with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.

