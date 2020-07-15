Audit: Too much, not enough sent to Wisconsin unemployed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new audit says an unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce in late April.

The errors came as the department worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislative Audit Bureau said Wednesday that the department should determine how many people were sent incorrect amounts and how much, then report back by Aug. 14.

Agency Secretary Caleb Frostman says the department is implementing all of the audit’s recommendations.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two"

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin"

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"